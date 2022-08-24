The H-1B quota random selection process (aka H-1B quota lottery) for fiscal year (FY) 2023 (October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023) was completed on March 29, 2022, when USCIS announced it had received enough electronic registrations during the initial registration period to reach the FY 2023 H-1B numerical allocations (65,000 numbers for regular H-1B cap with an additional 20,000 numbers for the U.S. advanced degree exemption). Additional information about the FY2023 H-1B quota lottery results is available in a previous MFEM Client Alert at USCIS Announces Results of the FY2023 H-1B Quota Registration Selection Process | Masuda Funai.

The number of registrations initially selected (127,600) for FY2023 was significantly higher than previous years. In contrast, for FY2022 (October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022), USCIS initially selected only 87,500, after which the USCIS had to conduct two additional random selection processes in order to ensure that the available quota numbers were used during the fiscal year. Last year, the results of a second random selection process were announced on July 28, 2021, and results of a third random selection process were announced in November 2021.

On August 23, 2022, the USCIS indicated that the H-1B quota for FY2023 has been met. Therefore, the USCIS will not conduct any additional random selection processes this year. Additionally, the USCIS has updated its on-line system to indicate that registrations which were not selected in the initial selection process are now officially "Not Selected" in the FY2023 H-1B quota lottery.

The next H-1B quota registration period for the FY2024 H-1B quota lottery should open in early March 2023. Employers are encouraged to contact our firm in early February 2023 for additional information about the FY2024 H-1B quota lottery and registration process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.