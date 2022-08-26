ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from United States

Help Wanted In Understanding What Types Of Advertising Outreach Employers Must Do Before Hiring Foreign Nationals Littler Mendelson Before offering a foreign national a permanent position, an employer must demonstrate to the Department of Labor that it tested the market and could not find a U.S. worker to fill the role.

Three New COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates Approved Envoy Global, Inc. The European Union (EU) Commission approved three additional vaccination certificates as alternatives for the EU digital vaccination certificate.

Is Your Company In Compliance With U.S. Immigration Form I-129 EAR/ITAR Certification Requirements? Braumiller Law Group, PLLC Certification Regarding the Release of Controlled Technology or Technical data to Foreign Persons in the Unites States.

The ABCs Of Immigration: The HR Guide To Employment-Based U.S. Nonimmigrant Visas And Green Cards Envoy Global, Inc. As a human resources professional, you're tasked with finding the right talent to help your company prosper. Many times you'll find the best candidate for the position close to home.

Immigration And Summer Travel, Part II: Travel During The Green Card Process And H-1B Cap Processes, Requesting Emergency Advance Parole, And More (Podcast) Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart In part two of this podcast series, Claudia Martorell and Christina Kelley continue their informative discussion of issues that affect noncitizens who want to travel...