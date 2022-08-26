September 14, 2022 | 2 PM ET | 1 PM CT
Presented by: Christy Umstadter and Sofia Pate (CIP)
- Join the next session of our 2022 Immigration Trends report webinar series! Attendees of this session will discover key insights into employer behavior and sentiments while navigating their immigration programs in the age of remote work.
- Target Audience: Employers interested in learning key data insights on how employers manage immigration programs in the age of remote work.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.