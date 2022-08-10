Before offering a foreign national a permanent position, an employer must demonstrate to the Department of Labor that it tested the market and could not find a U.S. worker to fill the role. How can an employer show it properly tested the U.S. labor market to satisfy the DOL's requirements under the Program Electronic Review Management (PERM) process?

In this podcast, Jorge Lopez, Littler Shareholder and Chair of the Global Mobility and Immigration Practice Group, and Tasneem Zaman, Special Counsel with the practice, discuss a recent decision issued by the Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals (BALCA) governing the types of newspaper advertisements that meet the DOL's requirements for announcing job openings.

