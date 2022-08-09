ARTICLE

Key Points

Three new vaccination certificates approved by the European Commission as alternatives to the EU COVID-19 digital vaccination certificate

Overview

The European Union (EU) Commission approved three additional vaccination certificates as alternatives for the EU digital vaccination certificate. As a result, travelers who possess a vaccination certificate issued by the officials of Peru, Oman, or the Philippines will now be permitted to use these alternative vaccination certificates for entry permissions for EU countries currently requiring proof of vaccination. For additional information on the use of COVID-19 vaccination certificates throughout the EU, check here.

What are the Changes?

In July 2022, the European Commission approved three additional COVID-19 vaccination certificates as alternatives to the EU COVID-19 vaccination certificate. Travelers should continue to ensure they meet all COVID-19-related and immigration-related entry permissions prior to travel.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the European Commission's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 8 August 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.