Immigration And Summer Travel, Part II: Travel During The Green Card Process And H-1B Cap Processes, Requesting Emergency Advance Parole, And More (Podcast)
09 August 2022
In part two of this podcast series, Claudia Martorell and
Christina Kelley continue their informative discussion of issues
that affect noncitizens who want to travel abroad. The speakers
discuss single versus dual intent status, circumstances that may
qualify for emergency advance parole, and the impact of H-1B and
L-1 status, PERM and I-140 petitions, and F-1 student status on
ability to travel.
