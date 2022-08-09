ARTICLE

United States: Immigration And Summer Travel, Part II: Travel During The Green Card Process And H-1B Cap Processes, Requesting Emergency Advance Parole, And More (Podcast)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In part two of this podcast series, Claudia Martorell and Christina Kelley continue their informative discussion of issues that affect noncitizens who want to travel abroad. The speakers discuss single versus dual intent status, circumstances that may qualify for emergency advance parole, and the impact of H-1B and L-1 status, PERM and I-140 petitions, and F-1 student status on ability to travel.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.