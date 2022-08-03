Wednesday, August 17, 2022

2 PM ET / 1 PM CT / 11 AM PT

Duration: 60 mins

Immigration policy remains a point of contention for employers. The lack of significant reform to the immigration system continues to stifle employers' ability to source sufficient candidates and is leading them to seek overseas alternatives.

Join David Bier, Associate Director, Immigration Studies at the Cato Institute and Envoy's CEO Dick Burke as we break down key findings from the 2022 Immigration Trends report and discover what employers think about the direction of employment-based immigration under the current administration.

They will also discuss the potential impact of current immigration policy proposals under consideration by lawmakers.

