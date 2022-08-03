Effective July 28,2022, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is permitting certain categories of applicants for Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, to file applications online.

Overview

Individuals who have been granted temporary legal authorization to reside in the U.S. in relation to humanitarian reasons can seek employment authorization under the Public Interest parolee category.

Applicants who seek employment authorization under this category, defined as (c)(11), can now file Form I-765 online, with some exceptions. Online filing can be completed through an applicant's my.uscis.gov account.

Applicants who are seeking a filing fee waiver or who are eligible for a fee exemption must still submit their Form I-765 application by mail.

Looking Ahead

Individuals should note that USCIS may deny an application and retain the fee if an applicant submits Form I-765 online requesting employment authorization in an ineligible category. USCIS maintains a list of eligible forms available for online filing on its website.

Originally published 02 August 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.