FIRM NEWS

Drew Zeltner and Maria Mihaylova sit down with Stacy Clark on Legal Talk with Stacy Clark on MLTV21. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn to be the first to know when the episode airs.

IN THE NEWS

H. Ronald Klasko

Ron Klasko recently joined Mona Shah and John Pratt on the podcast Global Investment Voice to discuss the preliminary injunction that reopened the EB-5 regional center program.

Maria M. Mihaylova

Maria's article Update On COVID-19 Consular Operations: An Oxymoron was published on One News page.

RECENT SPEAKING ENGAGEMENTS

H. Ronald Klasko

Partner Ron Klasko spoke on his expertise and work on the RIA preliminary injunction alongside General Counsel Paul Hughes in this event hosted by IIUSA.

ICYMI: RECENT BLOG POSTS AND ALERTS

Podcast Episode 29: EB-5 Regional Center Program Reopened

Klasko EB-5 attorneys discuss the latest updates on a court ordered nationwide preliminary injunction and how that affects the EB-5 regional center program. Read and listen here!

Podcast Episode 28: What is EB-1 Immigration?

In this episode, Klasko EB-5 attorneys discuss the latest updates to the EB-5 regional center program and what that means for investors, developers, and regional centers. Read and listen here!

Update on COVID-19 Consular Operations: An Oxymoron

In this article, Maria Mihaylova addresses why the Department of State and its foreign posts are still operating under pandemic conditions and what's keeping them from moving towards a post-pandemic state.

FIRM NEWS: Ron Klasko Discusses Regional Center Program Reopening on Global Investment Voice Podcast

Ron Klasko recently joined the Global Investment Voice podcast to discuss the preliminary injunction that reopened the EB-5 regional center program.

FIRM FEATURE

During our annual summer event, a new annual award was announced. This award is in memory of and named after Klasko's beloved attorney Lisa Felix. This year the Lisa Felix award went to Kristin Peresta.

Kristin, Director of Client Communications & Workload, received the inaugural Lisa Felix Award for her innate ability to spread unconditional, unwavering, and selfless kindness among the KILP community. In Kristin's peer nomination, a KILP staff member said, "You never walk away from Kristin and feel like you have not been heard... She always finds ways to keep camaraderie and laughter part of every day while meeting work goals and deadlines. I think Lisa Felix would very much agree that Kristin is a great member of the KILP family and deserving of this award." Congratulations, Kristin!

