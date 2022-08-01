U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has revised Form I-526, Immigrant Petition by Alien Entrepreneur, to accommodate the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022, which made significant changes to the filing and eligibility requirements for investors under the EB-5 program. The form is now split into two versions:

Form I-526, Immigrant Petition by Standalone Investor, is to be used by "standalone immigrant investors who are not seeking to pool their investment with additional investors seeking EB-5 classification." It closely resembles the prior edition of Form I-526.

Form I-526E, Immigrant Petition by Regional Center Investor, is to be used by "immigrant investors who are seeking to pool their investment with one or more additional investors seeking EB-5 classification under the new regional center program."

Form I-526E "reflect[s] elements of the new regional center program, including the ability to incorporate evidence by reference from a regional center's Form I-956F," USCIS said.

As of July 12, 2022, Forms I-526 and I-526E must be submitted in compliance with new program requirements, USCIS said. The filing fee is $3,675 for each form. Those who file Form I-526E on or after October 1, 2022, will need to pay an additional $1,000, as required by the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022. This additional amount does not apply to an amendment request. A separate biometric services fee of $85 is also required for each petitioner submitting an initial I-526E petition. The biometric services fee is not required for petitions filing the I-526 to amend a previously filed petition.

Details:

USCIS announcement, July 12, 2022, https://www.uscis.gov/newsroom/alerts/uscis-releases-new-forms-for-immigrant-investor-program-0

Form I-526, https://www.uscis.gov/i-526

Form I-526E, https://www.uscis.gov/i-526e

