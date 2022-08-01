The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has extended the timeframe beneficiaries paroled into the United States under the "Uniting for Ukraine" program have to attest to their compliance with medical screening for tuberculosis and additional vaccinations, if required. Beneficiaries paroled into the United States under Uniting for Ukraine must complete their medical attestations within 90 days of arrival in the United States. Previously, such beneficiaries had to complete the medical screening and attestation within 14 days of arrival.

The attestation is a condition of parole and must be completed in the beneficiary's USCIS online account. Beneficiaries are responsible for arranging their vaccinations and medical screening for tuberculosis, including an Interferon-Gamma Release Assay (IGRA) blood test, DHS said.

Details:

DHS news release, July 13, 2022, https://www.uscis.gov/newsroom/alerts/time-frame-extended-for-uniting-for-ukraine-parolees-to-comply-with-medical-screening-and

