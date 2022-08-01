Wednesday, August 3, 2022

2 PM ET / 1 PM CT / 11 AM PT

Join us for the next session of our Envoy Conversations virtual event series!

Envoy CEO Dick Burke will speak with authors Leah Boustan and Ran Abramitzky about their new bookStreets of Gold: America's Untold Story of Immigrant Success.

The group will discuss the authors' groundbreaking research on the intergenerational immigrant journey in the U.S. and connect historical immigration trends to the myths and policies that consume today's debate.

