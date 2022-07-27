Jenner & Block won asylum in the United States for a client who was arrested, detained, and tortured in Cameroon.

The client sought our help after being detained by immigration authorities. Working pro bono, a Jenner & Block team in Los Angeles secured his release on bond. Another team took over the case after the client moved to the Washington, DC, area and won his asylum on July 20, 2022.

Jenner & Block Associates Claire M. Lally and Urja R. Mittal represented the client, led by Partner Matthew E. Price. Paralegal Adam H. Weidman assisted.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.