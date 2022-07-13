ARTICLE

On July 25, 2022, the flexibility period for responding to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) requests and for filing forms I-290B and N-336 will expire. USCIS had previously stated in an announcement on March 30, 2022, that these accommodations would likely end on July 25, 2022. Accordingly, applicants, petitioners, and requestors will be expected to respond to agency requests issued on July 26, 2022, or later, by the response due date listed in the USCIS request.

Background

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, USCIS extended certain flexibilities to assist applicants, petitioners, and requestors. Currently, USCIS will accept responses received within sixty calendar days after the due date set forth in the following requests or notices before taking any action, if the issuance date listed on the request or notice is between March 1, 2020, and July 25, 2022, inclusive:

Requests for Evidence

Continuations to Request Evidence (N-14)

Notices of Intent to Deny

Notices of Intent to Revoke

Notices of Intent to Rescind

Notices of Intent to Terminate Regional Centers

Motions to Reopen an N-400 Pursuant to 8 C.F.R. 335.5, Receipt of Derogatory Information After Grant

Forms I-290B and N-226

In addition, USCIS has accepted Form I-290B, Notice of Appeal or Motion, or Form N-336, Request for a Hearing on a Decision in Naturalization Proceedings (Under Section 336 of the INA), if:

the form was filed up to ninety calendar days from the issuance of a USCIS decision; and

the decision was rendered between November 1, 2021, and July 25, 2022, inclusive.

