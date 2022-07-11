Certain H-1B petitions and fiscal year (FY) 2023 H-1B cap petitions awaiting intake at the Vermont Service Center (VSC) are being transferred to the California Service Center (CSC) for data entry and adjudication. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said it is transferring those cases "in response to the H-1B receipt issuance delays at the VSC."

USCIS said, "Please allow time for the CSC to process the transferred cases and do not submit duplicate petitions out of concern that your previous submission did not arrive or has been misplaced. If your petition is transferred, you will not receive a transfer notice, but you will receive a receipt notice as soon as your petition is receipted. Petitions will be worked to completion at the CSC once transferred. For inquiries about case status, please use the petition receipt number."

The agency said that receipt issuance delays continue "in other workloads across some service centers. We are actively trying to reduce these delays."

Petitions should continue to be filed based on the addresses provided on the Direct Filing Addresses for Form I-129, Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker page, USCIS said.

Details:

