On June 21, 2022, E-Verify released several new features "to increase awareness of existing duplicate cases and reduce overall case processing time." E-Verify also redesigned the "Search Cases" page to provide "a more robust case query function."

Among other things, the duplicate case lookback period was expanded from 30 days to 365 days.

Details:

E-Verify New Features and Updates, June 2022, https://www.e-verify.gov/june-2022

