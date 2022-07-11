U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced a 30-day public comment period relating to proposed revisions to Form I-907, Request for Premium Processing Service. The information collection notice was previously published on March 30, 2022, allowing for a 60-day public comment period. USCIS received eight comments and is extending the comment period for an additional 30 days.

Written comments must be submitted by July 15, 2022, in accordance with the instructions provided in the notice.

Details:

"Agency Information Collection Activities; Revision of a Currently Approved Collection: Request for Premium Processing Service," USCIS notice, 87 Fed. Reg. 36140 (June 15, 2022), https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2022-06-15/pdf/2022-12877.pdf

