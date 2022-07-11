U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that between May 4, 2022, and June 2, 2022, it sent out receipt notices for Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, with incorrect information. The incorrect notices included language relating to an extension for certain categories of renewal applicants instead of the correct language about a 540-day automatic extension.

USCIS has printed correction notices for affected applications and expects to complete sending out the notices by the third week of June.

