U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued a policy alert on June 24, 2022, on inadmissibility under § 212(a)(9)(B) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), specifically, the effect of returning to the United States during the statutory 3- or 10-year period after departure or removal (if applicable). Under the policy guidance, a noncitizen who again seeks admission more than 3 or 10 years after the relevant departure or removal "is not inadmissible under INA § 212(a)(9)(B) even if the noncitizen returned to the United States, with or without authorization, during the statutory 3-year or 10-year period." A noncitizen's location during the statutory 3- or 10-year period and the noncitizen's manner of return to the United States during the statutory period are "irrelevant" for purposes of determining inadmissibility under INA § 212(a)(9)(B), USCIS said.

The alert also notes that some noncitizens may be able to file a motion to reopen their previously denied applications with USCIS using Form I-290B, Notice of Appeal or Motion.

Details:

USCIS Policy Alert (PA-2022-15), June 24, 2022, https://bit.ly/3OoB1TV

