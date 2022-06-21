U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced that it will transfer some fiscal year (FY) 2023 H-1B cap-subject petitions to the California Service Center (CSC) from the Vermont Service Center (VSC) for data entry and adjudication.

Overview

USCIS is transferring some pending H-1B cap-subject petitions to California due to processing delays at the VSC. The agency says that transferring the workload will help it issue receipt notices quicker for properly filed H-1B cap-subject petitions.

The agency indicated petitioners should not submit duplicate petitions to either service center based on concern that their previous petition was misplaced or never arrived. Employers whose petition is transferred will receive a receipt notice from USCIS once the transfer is complete.

Petitioners should use the petition receipt number ultimately provided by USCIS to check the case status online.

Looking Ahead

USCIS is actively trying to reduce processing delays at other service centers. More information will be provided when available.

Originally published 17 June, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.