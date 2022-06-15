ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

As of 12:01 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 12, 2022, the U.S. no longer requires vaccinated foreign travelers entering the country by air to have a pre-departure COVID-19 test and negative result prior to boarding a flight to the U.S. These new requirements are an update to COVID-19 entry requirements issued in April?2022 and October 2021.

The decision to relax the entry requirements for non-immigrant travelers was made by officials based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In an amended order, issued on June 10, 2022, the CDC Director indicates the new order applies to travelers who are aged two or older and flying to the U.S. from any foreign country. Travelers under the age of two have been exempt from the testing requirement from the start of the original order.

The new changes apply only to travelers entering the U.S. by air. Requirements for travelers entering the country by land or ferry will remain unchanged. Persons who are not U.S. citizens, permanent residents or U.S. nationals can only enter the U.S. currently if they are fully vaccinated with limited exceptions.

Originally published 13 June 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.