On June 10, 2022, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) announced that the order requiring persons to show a negative COVID-19 test or proof of recovery from COVID-19 prior to boarding a flight to the US will be rescinded effective June 12, 2022. This means that air passengers will not need to get tested and show a negative test result or documentation of recovery prior to boarding a flight to the U.S.

Since December 2021, travelers have had to present a negative COVID-19 test result taken no more than a day before departure, or proof of recovery from the virus within the last 90 days. According to the CDC, the virus has entered a new phase due to the availability of vaccines and treatments which makes rescission of the testing requirement possible. The CDC does continue to recommend travelers get tested close to their travel dates and to not travel if they are sick.

The CDC indicated it will continue to evaluate the latest science and state of the pandemic and will reassess the need for a testing requirement if the situation changes. In an interview with NPR, Officials indicated they will reassess the decision in 90 days and could reinstate it if there were a new COVID variant of concern.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.