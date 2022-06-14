On June 10, 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced the rescission of the Order titled "Requirement for Negative Pre-Departure COVID-19 Test Result or Documentation of Recovery from COVID-19 for All Airline or Other Aircraft Passengers Arriving in the United States from any Foreign Country." This rescission takes effect for flights departing to the United States from a foreign country at or after 12:01am ET (4:01am GMT) on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Accordingly, passengers will no longer need to present test results before boarding an aircraft flying to the United States. The CDC still recommends that travelers test for COVID-19 before and after travel.

Prior orders requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for most noncitizens who are nonimmigrants traveling to the United States are still in effect.

