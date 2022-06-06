U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said it is implementing premium processing for certain petitioners who have a pending Form I-140, Immigrant Petition for Alien Workers, under the EB-1 and EB-2 classifications. This expansion of premium processing applies only to certain previously filed Form I-140 petitions under an E13 multinational executive and manager classification or E21 classification as a member of professions with advanced degrees or exceptional ability seeking a national interest waiver (NIW), USCIS said. Petitioners who wish to request a premium processing upgrade must file Form I-907, Request for Premium Processing Service.

USCIS said the expansion will occur in phases:

Beginning June 1, 2022, USCIS will accept Form I-907 requests for E13 multinational executive and manager petitions received on or before January 1, 2021.

Beginning July 1, 2022, USCIS will accept Form I-907 requests for E21 NIW petitions received on or before June 1, 2021, and E13 multinational executive and manager petitions received on or before March 1, 2021.

USCIS will continue working toward premium processing availability of additional Form I-140 petitions, Form I-539, and Form I-765 in fiscal year 2022.

USCIS said it will reject premium processing requests for these Form I-140 classifications that are filed before their start date of June 1, 2022, or July 1, 2022. USCIS will not accept new (initial) Forms I-140 with a premium processing request.

For the month of June, USCIS will accept both the 09/30/20 and the 05/31/22 editions of Form

I-907. Starting July 1, the agency will reject the older 09/30/20 edition of Form I-907.

Details:

