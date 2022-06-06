FIRM NEWS

HIAS Pennsylvania Awards

HIAS Pennsylvania honored Ron Klasko at the 2022 Golden Door Awards: We Are America on May 24th for his continuous involvement and support in the immigration community. Since 2019, he has been supporting college-bound immigrants with the Ron Klasko Family Scholarships, and this year the scholarship awardees presented him with his Golden Door Award. Congratulations, Ron!

IN THE NEWS

Klasko Immigration Law Partners

The firm was mentioned in this Cision PR Newswire article for representing the EB-5 regional centers and IIUSA as they file suit against USCIS.

H. Ronald Klasko ? Daniel B. Lundy

Ron Klasko and Dan Lundy were mentioned in this Law360 article as the plaintiffs' attorneys for regional centers filing suit against DHS and USCIS for the interpretation of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022.

H. Ronald Klasko

Ron Klasko hosted a webinar with EB5 Affiliate Network to discuss the impacts of recent USCIS policy announcements and strategies for I-956 approval as addressed in this article published by EIN Presswire.

H. Ronald Klasko

Ron Klasko was mentioned in this update regarding another lawsuit filed against USCIS in these articles published by Benzinga and StreetInsider.

RECENT SPEAKING ENGAGEMENTS

Andrew J. Zeltner ? Karuna C. Simbeck ? Arielle J. Ratush ? Grace Waweru

On May 5th, Drew, Karuna, Arielle, and Grace will answer questions submitted by YOU. Please submit your most burning immigration questions while registering for this event. Watch the recording here!

H. Ronald Klasko

On May 16th, Ron Klasko discussed new policy updates on EB-5 regional centers with EB5 Affiliate Network.

Elise A. Fialkowski

Elise Fialkowski was on the Worksite Enforcement Online Course committee and worked with other members to develop this course series.

UPCOMING SPEAKING ENGAGEMENTS

H. Ronald Klasko

On June 15th, Ron Klasko will be a speaker at the 2022 AILA Annual Conference on a panel entitled EB-5 and International Entrepreneur Parole: Current State of the Programs.

William A. Stock

On June 15th, Bill Stock will be a speaker at the 2022 AILA Annual Conference on a panel entitled Introducing Essential Terms and Concepts.

Elise A. Fialkowski

On June 18th, Elise Fialkowski will be a speaker at the 2022 AILA Annual Conference on a panel entitled The Overture and the Final Act: Hiring and Firing.

Michele G. Madera

On June 18th, Michele Madera will be a discussion leader speaker at the 2022 AILA Annual Conference on a panel entitled Remote Management Is the Future: Ethically and Effectively Managing Freelance and Remote Employees.

RANKINGS/AWARDS

HIAS Pennsylvania Awards

HIAS Pennsylvania honored Ron Klasko at the 2022 Golden Door Awards: We Are America on May 24th for his continuous involvement and support in the immigration community. He has been supporting college-bound immigrants with the Ron Klasko Family Scholarships, and this year the scholarship awardees presented him with his Golden Door Award. Congratulations, Ron!

ICYMI: RECENT BLOG POSTS AND ALERTS

The Need for Permanent Relief for Spouses of H-1B Holders Suffering from the Employment Authorization Backlog

In this article, Nigel James covers the need for permanent relief for spouses of H-1B holders suffering from the employment authorization backlog.

Client Alert: USCIS Increases Automatic Extension Period for Certain Categories

In this client alert, Jessica A. DeNisi addressed USCIS increasing automatic extension period for EAD renewal applicants in certain categories.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.