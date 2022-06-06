U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced changes to case processing information available online. Users can now immediately find processing time information for their particular type of case rather than seeing an aggregate of all related case types. Additional changes include:

Adding drop-down options for form categories to help narrow results to the processing times that are relevant to a case;

Adding a case inquiry tool where the user can insert their receipt date and get an immediate answer on whether they should contact USCIS with questions about their particular case; if so, benefit requestors will be provided a link to submit a case inquiry online;

Displaying a single 80th-percentile processing time (rather than a range) to simplify the information provided and improve the ability of users to estimate how long it is likely to take USCIS to process a benefit request; and

Revising, streamlining, and adding more content to the processing times webpages, including a new FAQ page.

Details:

USCIS news release, May 5, 2022, https://www.uscis.gov/news

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.