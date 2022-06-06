Shortly before the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) was set to terminate its Trump-era COVID-19 pandemic restriction at the U.S.-Mexico border, known as "Title 42," a federal judge in Louisiana blocked its termination temporarily with a nationwide preliminary injunction. The judge found that several dozen Republican-led states were likely to prevail on their claims against terminating the policy based on the Administrative Procedure Act, and noted that termination would negatively affect plaintiff states and the Department of Homeland Security. He concluded that the policy should continue while the states' lawsuit proceeds.

The Department of Justice plans to appeal the decision while enforcing the Title 42 policy pending appeal.

Details:

