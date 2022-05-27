Starting on June 1, 2022, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will implement premium processing for certain EB-1 and EB-2 petitioners with a pending Form I-140, Immigrant Petition for Alien Workers.

Overview

The new premium processing expansion will only apply to individuals who previously filed a Form I-140 petition under an E13 classification as a multinational executive or manager or an E21 classification as a member of professions with advanced degrees or exceptional ability requesting a national interest waiver (NIW).

Premium processing expansion will occur in two phases.

Beginning June 1, 2022, USCIS will accept Form I-907, Request for Premium Processing Service for E13 multinational executive and manager petitions that were received on Jan. 1, 2021 or earlier.

Starting on July 1, 2022, USCIS will accept Form I-907 requests for E21 national interest waiver (NIW) petitions that were received on June 1, 2021 or before. On the same date, USCIS will begin accepting E13 NIW multinational executive and manager petitions that were received on or prior to March 1, 2021.

USCIS will reject premium processing requests filed before the respective start dates of June 1, 2022 or July 1, 2022. The agency also will not accept new Form I-140 applications with a premium processing request that does not fit into the timelines above.

Looking Ahead

Petitioners wishing to request a premium processing upgrade must file Form I-907, Request for Premium Processing Service. USCIS notes that petitioners must use the new version of Form I-907, dated May 31, 2022, starting on July 1, 2022. Before then, petitioners may use the older Form I-907, dated Sept. 30, 2020, in addition to the new form.

Originally published 26 May 2022.

