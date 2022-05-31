ARTICLE

The Vermont Service Center (VSC) is experiencing delays in issuing receipt notices for H-1B petitions filed with this USCIS regional center.

The delays were announced by the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) in a Practice Alert on May 24, 2022. Specifically, certain petitions that were filed in April 2022 have not yet generated a receipt notice.

Typically, receipt notices for H-1B petitions filed under regular processing are sent to the attorney and the petitioning company by regular U.S. postal mail and may take up to 4 weeks to receive. Generally, receipt notices for H-1B petitions filed by premium processing service will be sent both electronically in an email alert and by regular U.S. postal mail to the attorney and petitioning company.

Originally published MAY 26, 2022

