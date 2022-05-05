The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced an extension of the flexibility in complying with requirements related to Form I-9, Employment Eligibility Verification, due to COVID-19.

This temporary guidance was set to expire April 30, 2022. Because of ongoing precautions related to COVID-19, DHS has extended the Form I-19 flexibilities until October 31, 2022.

Employers are encouraged to begin, at their discretion, the in-person verification of identity and employment eligibility documentation for employees who were hired on or after March 20, 2020, and who presented such documents for remote inspection in reliance on the flexibilities first announced in March 2020.

Employers must monitor DHS's and ICE's Workforce Enforcement announcements about when the extensions end and normal operations resume.

E-Verify participants who meet the criteria and choose the remote inspection option should continue to follow current guidance and create cases for their new hires within three business days from the date of hire.

Source: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, April 25, 2022: ICE announces extension to I-9 compliance flexibility | ICE

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.