United States:
April 7: USCIS Implements ‘Risk-Based' Approach For Conditional Permanent Resident Interviews
04 May 2022
Fakhoury Global Immigration
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced on
April 7, 2022, that it is adopting a "risk-based"
approach when waiving interviews for certain conditional permanent
residents (CPR) who have filed a petition to remove the conditions
on their permanent resident status.
Effective immediately, new criteria will guide USCIS officers on
when to waive interviews for CPRs who filed a Form I-751, Petition
to Remove Conditions on Residence. This update replaces previous
agency guidance that required all CPRs to undergo an interview if
they obtained CPR status via consular processing, the agency
said.
SOURCES: ABIL Newsletter, April 10, 2022, and
https://www.uscis.gov/newsroom/news-releases/uscis-implements-risk-based-approach-for-conditional-permanent-resident-interviews
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from United States
Immigration Comparative Guide
Carey Olsen
Immigration Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Cayman Islands, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
Immigration Comparative Guide
Carey Olsen
Immigration Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of British Virgin Islands, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
The ABCs Of Green Cards 2021
Envoy Global, Inc.
To compete for foreign talent in today's landscape, green card sponsorship is a powerful incentive for employers to leverage.
2023 Diversity Visa Lottery Registration
Cozen O'Connor
The U.S. Department of State (DOS) Bureau of Consular Affairs announced that the online registration period for the 2023 Diversity Immigrant Visa Program...