U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced on April 7, 2022, that it is adopting a "risk-based" approach when waiving interviews for certain conditional permanent residents (CPR) who have filed a petition to remove the conditions on their permanent resident status.

Effective immediately, new criteria will guide USCIS officers on when to waive interviews for CPRs who filed a Form I-751, Petition to Remove Conditions on Residence. This update replaces previous agency guidance that required all CPRs to undergo an interview if they obtained CPR status via consular processing, the agency said.

