U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) released several updates related to the fiscal year (FY) 2023 H-1B cap season:
- USCIS has received enough electronic registrations during the initial registration period to reach the FY 2023 H-1B numerical allocations (H-1B cap), including the advanced degree exemption (master's cap). Registrants accounts will now reflect one of the following statuses for each registration: submitted, selected, denied, or invalidated-failed payment.
- FY 2023 H-1B cap petitions may be filed with USCIS starting April 1, 2022, including those petitions eligible for the advanced degree exemption, if based on a valid, selected registration.
Source: ABIL Newsletter, April 3, 2022, and USCIS FY 2023, H-1B Cap Season Updates, https://www.uscis.gov/newsroom/alerts/fy-2023-h-1b-cap-season-updates; USCIS H-1B Electronic Registration Process page, https://www.uscis.gov/working-in-the-united-states/temporary-workers/h-1b-specialty-occupations-and-fashion-models/h-1b-electronic-registration-process; USCIS H-1B Cap Season page, https://www.uscis.gov/working-in-the-united-states/temporary-workers/h-1b-specialty-occupations-and-fashion-models/h-1b-cap-season
