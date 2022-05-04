In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is once again extending certain flexibilities through July 25, 2022, to assist applicants, petitioners, and requestors. USCIS said this may be the final extension of the flexibilities. The agency will consider a response received within 60 calendar days after the due date set forth in the following requests or notices before taking any action, if the issuance date listed on the request or notice is between March 1, 2020, and July 25, 2022, inclusive:

Requests for Evidence

Continuations to Request Evidence (N-14)

Notices of Intent to Deny

Notices of Intent to Revoke

Notices of Intent to Rescind

Notices of Intent to Terminate regional centers

Motions to Reopen an N-400 Pursuant to 8 CFR 335.5, Receipt of Derogatory Information After Grant

In addition, USCIS will consider a Form I-290B, Notice of Appeal or Motion, or Form N-336, Request for a Hearing on a Decision in Naturalization Proceedings (Under Section 336 of the INA), if:

The form was filed up to 90 calendar days from the issuance of a decision USCIS made; and

The agency made that decision between November 1, 2021, and July 25, 2022, inclusive.

Source: ABIL Newsletter, April 3, 2022 and USCIS alert, Mar. 30, 2022, https://www.uscis.gov/newsroom/alerts/uscis-extends-flexibility-for-responding-to-agency-requests-1

