United States:
DHS Proposes Procedures Regarding Debarment Of Vessels Violating Longshore Work Rules
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published a notice of
proposed rulemaking on April 12, 2022, that would amend its
regulations to set forth procedures regarding the debarment of
certain vessels from entering U.S. ports. Affected vessels include
those owned or chartered by an entity found to violate certain laws
and regulations relating to the performance of longshore work by
nonimmigrant crew members.
Comments must be received by June 13, 2022, using the
instructions provided in the proposed rule.
Details:
- DHS proposed rule, 87 Fed. Reg. 21582 (Apr. 12, 2022),
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
