The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published a notice of proposed rulemaking on April 12, 2022, that would amend its regulations to set forth procedures regarding the debarment of certain vessels from entering U.S. ports. Affected vessels include those owned or chartered by an entity found to violate certain laws and regulations relating to the performance of longshore work by nonimmigrant crew members.

Comments must be received by June 13, 2022, using the instructions provided in the proposed rule.

Details:

DHS proposed rule, 87 Fed. Reg. 21582 (Apr. 12, 2022),

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.