U.S. Customs and Border Protection will continue to require non-U.S. travelers entering the United States via land ports of entry and ferry terminals at the U.S.-Mexico and U.S.-Canada borders to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide related proof of vaccination upon request. These requirements continue to apply to non-U.S. travelers who are traveling both for essential and non-essential reasons, but do not apply to U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, or U.S. nationals, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said.

Non-U.S. travelers entering the United States via land ports of entry and ferry terminals, whether for essential or non-essential reasons, must:

Verbally attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status;

Provide, upon request, proof of a CDC-approved COVID-19 vaccination;

Present a valid Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI)-compliant document, such as a valid passport, Trusted Traveler Program card, or Enhanced Tribal Card; and

Be prepared to present "any other relevant documents" requested by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer during a border inspection.

COVID-19 testing is not required to enter the United States via a land port of entry or ferry terminal, DHS said.

Details:

