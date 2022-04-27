United States:
An Introduction To Employment-Based Green Cards
27 April 2022
Envoy Global, Inc.
May 11, 2022 | 2 PM ET / 1 PM CT | Duration: 45
Minutes
Join us as we walk attendees through green card requirements,
eligibility and the application process in this must-watch
webinar.
To compete for foreign talent in today's landscape, green
card sponsorship is a powerful incentive for employers to leverage.
To make the experience of securing a green card as smooth as
possible for foreign nationals, HR teams need to be prepared.
