U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that individuals who were previously granted legal status through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program are now eligible to file renewal-specific requests electronically.

Overview

USCIS is expanding online filing options for certain DACA beneficiaries as part of a broader effort to move away from paper records and make more processes electronic. Additionally, the agency indicates it is seeking to make its operations more efficient and effective for petitioners, applicants, requestors and stakeholders.

What are the Changes?

DACA beneficiaries may now file their extension applications online through submitting the Form I-821D, Consideration of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. In addition, they may file Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization online, with the Form I-765 Worksheet, which is required to support employment authorization document (EAD) renewals.

To utilize this online filing feature, a DACA recipient must first set up a USCIS online account. Setting up an account allows the applicant to submit forms, track the status of USCIS immigration requests and pay any associated fees. Applicants can also communicate with USCIS using a messaging system through their account and respond through the USCIS account to Requests for Evidence (RFE) notices.

Due to a U.S. District Court ruling, new DACA filings are not being accepted. This ruling is currently under appeal by the Biden Administration.

Looking Ahead

Forms I-765 and I-821D can be found online through the USCIS Forms Available to File Online page. Although there are now 13 forms that can be filed online, USCIS will still accept paper versions of all forms that can be filed electronically.

Originally published 15 April, 2022

