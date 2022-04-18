ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

For HR professionals, the immigration function historically has been largely in-person and paper-based. However, As technology advances and virtual meeting and collaboration tools have become widely used, the workplace - and immigration - is changing, leading to the rise of work-from-home policies, or "remote work." According to a PwC survey, 55% of employees in late 2020 said they would prefer to work remotely at least three days a week.

To support talent needs, deliver on employee experience and protect their organization, HR teams need to make sure their immigration and mobility programs are in line with the realities of a remote workforce.

Download our latest guide to learn how HR teams can evaluate their organization's programs and practices in order to:

Optimize collaboration between immigration attorneys and HR teams

Ensure foreign national employees feel supported

Minimize the risk of errors and maintain compliance

and more!

To read the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.