United States:
The ROI Of Immigration Technology
13 April 2022
Envoy Global, Inc.
The need for foreign talent has been a constant in the workforce
for decades. However, the process of securing work authorization in
the U.S. has historically suffered from a lack of transparency and
efficiency. Companies that hire foreign-born talent lacked access
to modern tools and technologies and as a result, the immigration
process was very manual, time consuming and paper-driven—and
thus opaque.
Leading companies today have effectively addressed these
challenges through the use of immigration technology. With
innovative features, human resources teams can save time and
accelerate returns on their immigration program.
Download our newest guide, The ROI of Immigration
Technology, to learn more about the benefits immigration technology
offers to HR and talent acquisition teams, including:
- Time savings
- Reporting and analytics
- Proactive risk management
- and more!
The ROI of Immigration Technology
