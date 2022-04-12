In this podcast, Kara Lancaster and Derek Maka discuss recent updates U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has made to its policy on work authorization for H-4, L-2, and E dependent spouses. The speakers explain the differences within USCIS's new guidance, the filing strategies employers may see H-4, L-2, and E dependent spouses use to benefit from these changes, as well as the I-9 implications for employers.

1182244a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.