United States:
Work Authorization For H-4, L-2, And E Dependent Spouses: Policy Updates (Podcast)
12 April 2022
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
In this podcast, Kara Lancaster and Derek Maka discuss recent
updates U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has made
to its policy on work authorization for H-4, L-2, and E dependent
spouses. The speakers explain the differences within USCIS's
new guidance, the filing strategies employers may see H-4, L-2, and
E dependent spouses use to benefit from these changes, as well as
the I-9 implications for employers.
