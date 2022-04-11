ARTICLE

As immigration has evolved, so has the means of service delivery, and this breadth of choices has led to the rise of the immigration request for proposal (RFP). There are more options available than ever today for organizations looking at vendors, and procurement departments today aren't evaluating an immigration service provider solely on price or law firm size—they're examining a multitude of traditional and hybrid models to find which delivers best on service, technology, employee experience and more.

Going through the RFP process can help you ensure that your immigration vendor meets the unique needs of all stakeholders in the process and sets your organization up for future success with a modern approach to immigration.

In this guide, you'll learn about:

RFPs, RFQs and RFIs, plus which is right for your organization

The benefits of the RFP process

How to structure an immigration RFP

and more!

