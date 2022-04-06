2022 Klasko Spring Webinar Series

We are hosting a series of webinars featuring Klasko's attorneys. They will provide the latest immigration updates and trending issues including processing delays, priority dates, what working in the new world looks like for employers, and more. There will also be a special interactive session where questions submitted by you will be answered. Register here!

IN THE NEWS

Myriam Jaidi

Myriam Jaidi article on immigration consequences on university mergers was published in The Legal Intelligencer and Mondaq.

RECENT SPEAKING ENGAGEMENTS

Elise A Fialkowski

On March 30th, Elise spoke at the 2022 AILA Border Issues Virtual Conference on a panel entitled Visiting the United States For Work Or Pleasure: What Are The Rules, And How Can I Effectively Counsel My Clients?

Anu Nair ? Natalia Gouz ? Myriam Jaidi

In this webinar, Klasko attorneys covered different visa categories and key concepts and procedures for employment-based immigration in this session entitled Fundamentals of Immigration Law.

UPCOMING SPEAKING ENGAGEMENTS

Elise A. Fialkowski ? Jessica A. DeNisi ? Carolina Regales

On April 6th, Elise, Jessica, and Carolina will discuss trends and case strategies in this webinar entitled Working in the New World: USCIS vs. Consular Processing.

Michele G. Madera ? Karuna C. Simbeck ? Candace Hill

On April 7th, Michele, Karuna, and Candace will cover the key changes employers need to know now that remote work is prevailing in this webinar entitled Working in the New World: Remote and Hybrid Work.

Anu Nair ? Allie K. Dempsey ? Nigel D. James

On April 14th, Anu, Allie, and Nigel will cover how to improve your chances of getting an EB-1, the do's and don'ts, and alternative options in this session entitled Career Moves for a Future EB-1.

Michele G. Madera

On April 20th, Michele will be presenting to Vanderbilt University on side gigs and what is and isn't considered employment.

William A. Stock ? Andrew J. Zeltner ? Maria M. Mihaylova

On April 20th, Bill, Drew, and Maria will give general advice on what priority dates mean, cover short-term and long-term green card predictions, and what to expect for the remainder of the 2022 fiscal year in this webinar entitled Green Card Priority Dates.

Michele G. Madera

On April 22nd, Michele will be speaking at the AILA Philadelphia Conference on a panel entitled Immigration Implications of Remote.

Andrew J. Zeltner ? Karuna C. Simbeck ? Arielle J. Ratush ? Grace Waweru

On May 5th, Drew, Karuna, Arielle, and Grace will answer questions submitted by YOU. Please submit your most burning immigration questions while registering for this event. Register here!

ICYMI: RECENT BLOG POSTS AND ALERTS

Client Alert: EB-5 Reauthorization and Other Program Changes

In this client alert, Daniel B. Lundy addresses the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 and other program changes.

FAQs for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Ukraine

In this blog, we cover pressing questions on Temporary Protected Status for Ukraine.

Higher Education: Immigration Consequences of University Mergers

In this article, Myriam Jaidi provides an overview of the main immigration-related considerations for educational institutions planning a merger, acquisition, or similar endeavor.

Client Alert: Temporary Protected Status Designate for Ukraine

In this client alert, Allie K. Dempsey addresses the Department of Homeland Security designating Temporary Protected Status to Ukraine for 18 months.

FIRM FEATURE

Last Month the firm celebrated Women's History Month on our Instagram.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.