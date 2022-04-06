The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that beginning May 1, 2022, it is ending the COVID-19 temporary policy for List B identity documents. As of that date, employers will no longer be able to accept expired List B documents.

If an employee presented an expired List B document between May 1, 2020, and April 30, 2022, employers must update their I-9 employment authorization verification forms by July 31, 2022. DHS provided the following table with details:

Details:

