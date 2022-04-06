While certain offices are temporarily closed, USCIS continues to provide limited emergency in-person services. As services begin to reopen, offices will reduce the number of appointments and interviews "to ensure social distancing, allow time for cleaning and reduce waiting room occupancy." USCIS said, "If you are feeling sick, please do not go to your appointment. Follow the instructions on your appointment notice to reschedule your appointment for when you are healthy. There is no penalty for rescheduling your appointment if you are sick."

Details:

