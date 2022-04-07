ARTICLE

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USICS) announced that it had received enough electronic registrations during the initial registration period to reach the fiscal year (FY) 2023 H-1B numerical allocations (H-1B cap), including the advanced degree master's cap. The chosen candidates were randomly selected from among the registrations properly submitted to reach the cap. USCIS has notified all prospective petitioners with selected registrations that they are eligible to file an H-1B cap-subject petition for the beneficiary named in the applicable selected registration. Registrants' online accounts will now show one of the following statuses for each registration (that is, for each beneficiary registered):

Submitted : The registration has been submitted and is eligible for selection. If the initial selection process has been completed, this registration remains eligible, unless subsequently invalidated, for selection in any subsequent selections for the fiscal year for which it was submitted.

: The registration has been submitted and is eligible for selection. If the initial selection process has been completed, this registration remains eligible, unless subsequently invalidated, for selection in any subsequent selections for the fiscal year for which it was submitted. Selected : Selected to file an H-1B cap petition.

: Selected to file an H-1B cap petition. Denied : Multiple registrations were submitted by or on behalf of the same registrant for the same beneficiary. If denied as a duplicate registration, all registrations submitted by or on behalf of the same registrant for this beneficiary for the fiscal year are invalid.

: Multiple registrations were submitted by or on behalf of the same registrant for the same beneficiary. If denied as a duplicate registration, all registrations submitted by or on behalf of the same registrant for this beneficiary for the fiscal year are invalid. Invalidated-Failed Payment: A registration was submitted but the payment method was declined, rejected, disputed, or cancelled after submission.

H-1B cap-subject petitions for FY 2023, including those petitions eligible for the advanced degree exemption, may be filed with USCIS beginning April 1, 2022, if based on a valid, selected registration. Only petitioners with selected registrations may file H-1B cap-subject petitions for FY 2023, and only for the beneficiary named in the applicable selected registration notice. An H-1B cap-subject petition must be properly filed with the correct service center and within the filing period indicated on the relevant registration selection notice. The period for filing the H-1B cap-subject petition will be at least 90 days.

