U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is now issuing the Form I-94 (Arrival/Departure Record) electronically at land ports of entry. The Form I-94 documents nonimmigrants' status in the United States, the approved length of stay, and departure information.

CBP has automated the Form I-94 process for most nonimmigrants arriving by air and sea. However, CBP previously issued paper Form I-94s to nonimmigrants arriving by land. For land arrivals, CBP is no longer issuing paper forms to nonimmigrants upon arrival except in limited circumstances and upon nonimmigrant request, if feasible, CBP said, noting that nonimmigrants can access the Form I-94 online or via mobile application.

Details:

CBP notice, 87 Fed. Reg. 15446 (Mar. 18, 2022), https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2022-03-18/pdf/2022-05758.pdf

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.