Ukraine At A Glance Since 02/24/2022

3.8 Million – Number of People Fleeing Ukraine

6.5 Million – Number of People Displaced Internally in Ukraine

On March 24, 2022, the White House announced a new set of initiatives designed to address the humanitarian and economic impacts of the Ukraine-Russia crisis. According to a White House statement, the U.S. government will expand its refugee resettlement capabilities and other immigration pathways in order to facilitate the entry of up to 100,000 Ukrainians and others fleeing the conflict. The U.S. government will also provide more than $1 billion in new funding toward humanitarian assistance for those affected by the crisis, with a focus on securing food, water, shelter, medical supplies, and other vital forms of assistance. In addition, the White House announced that $320 million would be allocated toward democracy and human rights funding for Ukraine and neighboring countries.

New Measures to Assist Displaced Persons

As part of the new initiatives, the U.S. government will expand and develop the immigration pathways by which Ukrainian nationals and others displaced by the crisis may lawfully enter the United States. While operational details have yet to be released, the Administration highlighted the following measures:

The United States will welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainians and others displaced by the crisis through a full range of legal pathways, including the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program.

The U.S. government will also implement new programs with a focus on welcoming Ukrainians who have family members in the United States.

The United States will allocate $5.5 million to facilitate the safe and orderly return of up to 20,000 third-country nationals to their homes.

U.S. refugee coordinators were deployed to the region to facilitate humanitarian efforts in concert with the governments of neighboring countries, the United Nations, and other humanitarian organizations.

According to the White House, because many Ukrainians will choose to remain in Europe close to their home in Ukraine, the U.S. and the European Union are closely coordinating to ensure that humanitarian efforts are complementary and provide support to Ukraine's neighbors.

Other Humanitarian and Development Measures

In addition to new programs designed to assist individuals displaced by the crisis in Ukraine, the White House will support several measures focused on food security, public health, children and vulnerable populations, and promotion of democracy and human rights. These include:

Food Security: The U.S. government proclaimed the provision of more than $11 billion over the next five years to address food security threats and malnutrition across the globe, with a focus on stabilizing food and fertilizer prices and insulating food systems against macroeconomic shocks like the war in Ukraine.

The U.S. government proclaimed the provision of more than $11 billion over the next five years to address food security threats and malnutrition across the globe, with a focus on stabilizing food and fertilizer prices and insulating food systems against macroeconomic shocks like the war in Ukraine. Public Health : The White House touted U.S. government-funded programs that are providing ongoing support for the Ukrainian health system and others in the region..

: The White House touted U.S. government-funded programs that are providing ongoing support for the Ukrainian health system and others in the region.. Children and Other Vulnerable Populations: The White House highlighted the United States' support for Children and Family Protection Support Hubs in the region, which allow professional case workers, mental health professionals, and legal aid providers to assist children, female heads of household, and other vulnerable populations. The U.S. government also touted its support for 55 mobile protection teams to prevent family separation, mitigate gender-based violence, communicate the risks of mines and war remnants, and address the psychological effects of war.

The White House highlighted the United States' support for Children and Family Protection Support Hubs in the region, which allow professional case workers, mental health professionals, and legal aid providers to assist children, female heads of household, and other vulnerable populations. The U.S. government also touted its support for 55 mobile protection teams to prevent family separation, mitigate gender-based violence, communicate the risks of mines and war remnants, and address the psychological effects of war. Democracy and Human Rights: The U.S. government affirmed the launch of the European Democratic Resilience Initiative (EDRI), which is intended to provide at least $320 million in new funding to support societal resilience and defend human rights in Ukraine and neighboring countries. In close coordination with the European Union and other partners, the EDRI is expected to support media freedom and counter disinformation, increase the safety and security of activists and vulnerable groups including LGBTQI+ persons, build resilience to strategic corruption and kleptocracy, strengthen democratic and anti-corruption institutions and the region's rule of law, and support accountability for human rights abuses and violations of international law.

Ukraine's instability comes at a difficult time for emerging markets worldwide and many experts question how the situation will affect the global landscape. Mayer Brown continues to monitor the Ukraine-Russia crisis and develop critical resources and guidance to help clients, their employees and families, both in Ukraine and abroad, to navigate the rapidly changing situation.

