The State Department is extending a temporary measure that allows U.S. citizens to return to the United States even if they have an expired U.S. passport.

Overview

Individuals whose passports expired on or after Jan. 1, 2020 may continue to use their expired passport to enter the U.S. through June 30, 2022 with limited exceptions. This authorization, which is granted through the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), was initially set to expire on March 31, 2022. However, it is now extended through June 2022 to make it easier for U.S. citizens to return to the U.S. in light of travel challenges attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travelers should note that the extension applies to inbound travel only. Individuals returning to the U.S. may use an expired passport to make a connecting flight in transit to the U.S. or a U.S. territory, but they will not be able to travel from the U.S. to any international destination with an expired passport.

COVID-19 requirements still apply to travelers entering the U.S. All air travelers must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, with test results obtained no more than 24 hours before departure to the U.S.

Looking Ahead

Returning travelers may renew their passports upon returning to the U.S. Current passport processing times are available on the State Department's website.

Originally published 25 March, 2022

