On March 3, 2022, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that Ukraine was designated for Temporary Protected Status (TPS). TPS may be provided to a country where there is: (1) ongoing armed conflict; (2) environmental disasters; or (3) extraordinary and temporary conditions. The designation of Ukraine for TPS is based on both an ongoing armed conflict and extraordinary and temporary conditions in Ukraine that prevent Ukranian nationals, and others of no nationality who last habitually resided in the Ukraine, from returning to Ukraine safely.

The TPS designation for the Ukraine is for 18 months. For Ukranians currently in the United States, to be eligible for TPS, an individual must have resided in the United States since March 1, 2022. Ukranians who attempt to travel to the United States after March 1, 2022 will not be eligible for TPS.

The Federal Register will provide instructions for applying for TPS and also for an Employment Authorization Document (EAD) in its next publication. All applicants must undergo security and background checks and meet all other requirements.

