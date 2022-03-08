In light of the current situation in Ukraine, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced a national interest exception (NIE) to permit the entry until March 1, 2022, of noncitizen nonimmigrants who (1) are traveling with a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident; (2) were physically present in Ukraine as of February 10, 2022; and (3) possess valid travel documents allowing them to travel to the United States.

Such individuals can enter the United States without showing proof of COVID-19 vaccination. They will need to arrange for a COVID-19 test within three to five days of arrival and self-quarantine for seven days, among other requirements.

Details:

