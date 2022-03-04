U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced February 28, 2022 that it reached the congressionally mandated 85,000 limit for fiscal year (FY) 2022 H-1B cap-subject petitions. The FY 2023 H-1B cap-subject registration then opened the following day on March 1.

Overview

USCIS conducted three lotteries for FY 2022 to reach the 85,000 limit for that fiscal year, with FY 2022 starting October 1, 2021. After the third lottery, USCIS concluded that it met the 85,000 limit for FY 2022 H-1B cap-subject petitions.

Along with closing the FY 2022 lottery, USCIS also completed sending non-selection notifications to registrants' online accounts demonstrating "not selected" status.

In total, USCIS received 308,613 registrations for FY 2022 and it conducted three lotteries in March, July, and November 2021.

Looking Ahead

The FY 2023 H-1B cap-subject registration opened March 1 at 12:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST) and will remain open until March 18 at 12:00 PM EST.

Originally published 2 March, 2022

